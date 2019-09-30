Financial Sector Update for 09/30/2019: DNJR, BX, CLNY, BMO, JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.24%

BAC: +0.26%

WFC: +0.08%

C: +0.20%

USB: -0.61%

Most financial majors were rallying pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Golden Bull (DNJR), which was recently gaining even after receiving a notification from Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the exchange.

(+) Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), and Blackstone's (BX) Real Estate Partners IX affiliate, said they have reached a deal wherein the private equity giant will acquire Colony's industrial real estate assets and affiliated industrial operating platform for $5.9 billion. Blackstone was slightly higher after the announcement.

(=) Two advisory units of Bank of Montreal (BMO) have agreed to pay more than $37 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges regarding their failure to disclose to their clients their approach in selecting funds for a retail investment advisory program, known as the Managed Asset Allocation Program (MAAP). Bank of Montreal was unchanged amid the news.

