Financial Sector Update for 09/29/2023: UBS, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 29, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.6% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.4% lower.

UBS (UBS) reclassification of Credit Suisse's non-core and legacy loans may result in at least a $1.6 billion loss in Q3, according to Credit Suisse's H1 financial report. UBS was more than 1% higher pre-bell.

Citigroup (C) was advancing 0.8% after saying it has been appointed to become the depositary bank for the initial public offering of Turbo Energy's (TURB) American depositary shares.

