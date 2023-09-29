Financial Sector Update for 09/29/2023: C, IBKR, PWP, CG, UBS

Financial stocks were lower late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.4% to $26,924, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 2 basis points to 4.57%.

In economic news, core personal consumption expenditures index cooled to 3.9% in August from 4.3% in the previous month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. The annualized August print was in line with the forecast in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. The annual headline PCE price index advanced to 3.5% from 3.4%, also in line with the Street's view.

Separately, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised upward to 68.1 for September from 67.7 in the preliminary estimate, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Citigroup (C) will provide the number of expected layoffs in its earnings for Q4, Chief Executive Jane Fraser told CNBC on Friday. The bank's shares were down 0.3%.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) are among financial companies that agreed to pay combined penalties of $79 million for "widespread and longstanding" recordkeeping failures, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said. Interactive Brokers fell 1.6% and Perella Weinberg shed 0.6%.

Carlyle Group (CG) is in exclusive talks to buy majority stakes in two medical device units of Medtronic (MDT) for more than $7 billion, Reuters reported. Carlyle shares were up 0.2%.

UBS' (UBS) reclassification of Credit Suisse's non-core and legacy loans may result in at least a $1.6 billion loss in Q3, according to Credit Suisse's H1 financial report. UBS shares were down 0.1%.

