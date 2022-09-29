Financial Sector Update for 09/29/2022: SSNT,SUNL,WD,TW,SPGI

Financial stocks continued to fall during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 2.8%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.7% to $19,372, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.2 basis points to 3.747%.

In company news, SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) rallied Thursday, climbing over 17% in late afternoon trading, after the technology-consulting company agreed to a merger offer from bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprises.

To the downside, Tradeweb Markets (TW) was declining 1.1% after the electronic marketplace company Thursday said it was working with S&P Global's (SPGI) market intelligence unit to provide connectivity between the primary and secondary credit markets in Europe, allowing clients to access new deals and manage orders. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) fell 3.3%. The commercial real estate mortgage company Thursday said it has arranged a joint-venture equity raise for a 328-unit multifamily community project in Arvada, Colorado, that also includes parking and 10,200 square feet of retail space. Construction began earlier this month and is slated to be completed in early 2025.

Sunlight Financial (SUNL) was plunging over 59%, earlier sinking nearly 62% to a record low of $0.96 a share, after the point-of-sale financing platform company late Wednesday withdrew its FY22 outlook, citing "volatile" interest rates and a liquidity event at a large solar installer that is winding down operations amid cash flow concerns. Sunlight is expecting it will take between $30 million to $33 million in charges to account for its advances to the installer.

