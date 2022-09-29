Financial Sector Update for 09/29/2022: HSBC, TW, SPGI, WU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was over 1% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were 3.5% higher.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is considering whether to maintain its global headquarters in London's Canary Wharf financial district ahead of its lease at the 45-floor tower at 8 Canada Square expiring in early 2027, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo. HSBC was slipping nearly 3% recently.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) said it is working with S&P Global's (SPGI) S&P Global Market Intelligence to launch electronic connectivity between primary and secondary markets. Tradeweb Markets shares were unchanged.

Western Union (WU) said it has launched its international money transfer service for users of messaging platform Weixin in mainland China. Western Union was about 0.6% lower in recent premarket activity.

