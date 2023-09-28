Financial Sector Update for 09/28/2023: NCNO, COIN, DBRG, UBS

Financial stocks were advancing in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.3% to $26,975, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping nearly 2 basis points to 4.60%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 204,000 in the week ended Sept. 23 from an upwardly revised 202,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for 215,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg. The four-week moving average fell to 211,000 from 217,250.

Separately, US economic growth, measured by gross domestic product, was unrevised in the second quarter from the 2.1% gain in the previous estimate and below the 2.2% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, nCino (NCNO) estimates a long-term operating margin of around 35%, according to the company's Investor Day presentation Thursday. Its shares jumped 8.2%.

Coinbase (COIN) shares rose 4.8% after the company said Coinbase International Exchange received approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority to enable perpetual futures for non-US retail customers.

DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) shares rose 5.1% after JPMorgan upgraded the company's stock to overweight from neutral and raised the price target to $25 from $19.

UBS (UBS) has been approaching possible bidders for Credit Suisse's brokerage business in China, Bloomberg reported. UBS shares added 1.4%.

