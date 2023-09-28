News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 09/28/2023: JEF, HSBC, C, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 28, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was marginally higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.7% lower.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was declining by over 2% after it reported Q3 diluted earnings of $0.22 per share, down from $0.78 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is in talks to acquire Citigroup's (C) consumer wealth management business in China, according to media reports. HSBC was slightly higher while Citigroup was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

UBS (UBS) has been approaching possible bidders for Credit Suisse's brokerage business in China, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. UBS was marginally advancing pre-bell.

