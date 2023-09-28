News & Insights

Banking
COIN

Financial Sector Update for 09/28/2023: COIN, JEF, UBS

September 28, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 3.3% to $27,097, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping almost 2 basis points to 4.61%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 204,000 during the week ended Sept. 23 from an upwardly revised 202,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for 215,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg. The four-week moving average fell to 211,000 from 217,250.

Separately, US economic growth, measured by gross domestic product, was unrevised in the second quarter from the 2.1% gain in the previous estimate and below the 2.2% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Coinbase (COIN) shares rose 6% after the company said that Coinbase International Exchange has received approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority to enable perpetual futures for non-US retail customers.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) reported Q3 earnings of $0.22 per share, down from $0.78 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.34. Its shares rose 2.2%.

UBS (UBS) has been approaching possible bidders for Credit Suisse's brokerage business in China, Bloomberg reported. UBS shares added 1.4%.

