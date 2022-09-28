Financial Sector Update for 09/28/2022: SBT, SF, HMPT

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 2.2% despite National Association of Realtors data that showed pending home sales fell 2.0% during August compared with market expectations for an 1.5% decline last month.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.3% to $19,502, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 18.1 basis points to 3.783%.

In company news, Sterling Bancorp (SBT) rose 4.3% after late Tuesday saying it will pay a $6 million civil penalty as part of a consent order with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency resolving the agency's probe into the bank's one-time Advantage residential loan product. The penalty will be applied against the $15 million in contingent losses already on its balance sheet, it said.

Home Point Capital (HMPT) added 1.6% after the residential mortgage originator overnight said it mutually agreed to terminate a master repurchase agreement and securities contract with Morgan Stanley Bank ahead of its scheduled March 2023 maturity.

Stifel Financial (SF) gained 1.4% after the brokerage and investment bank late Tuesday said it formed a substantial leveraged lending joint venture with a Korea Investment Holdings subsidiary, subject to pending regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.