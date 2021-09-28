Financial Sector Update for 09/28/2021: FDS,BKD,AFIN,TRNO

Financial stocks pared a portion of their prior declines by afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was falling 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sliding 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

In company news, FactSet Research Systems (FDS) climbed 4.3% after reporting non-GAAP net income of $2.88 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Aug. 31, unchanged from year-ago levels but still beating the analyst mean expecting $2.73 per share. The financial data company also reported above-consensus fiscal Q4 revenue and projected FY22 earnings and revenue topping Wall Street forecasts.

To the downside, Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) fell 2.4% after the real estate investment trust disclosed plans for a $200 million private placement of senior convertible notes maturing 2026 and using the net proceeds to fund general corporate purposes.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) was 1.2% lower after saying it will sell $400 million of its senior unsecured notes maturing in 2028. Net proceeds will be used to repay borrowings by its operating partnership, repaying selected mortgage notes, and funding future property acquisitions.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) was little changed after Tuesday announcing its purchase of a 5.4-acre industrial property in Kearny, New Jersey, for about $26.3 million. The property is 51% leased to two tenants, the company said.

