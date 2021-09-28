Banking
Financial Sector Update for 09/28/2021: EQOS, FDS, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady in pre-bell Tuesday trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was flat. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.35% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.56%.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was over 2% higher as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.88 per share, flat compared with the same period a year ago. The consensus adjusted EPS estimate compiled by FactSet was $2.73.

HSBC Bank Canada (HSBC) unveiled five new sustainable finance products for commercial and global banking clients in the country. HSBC was down nearly 1% recently.

Digivault, a subsidiary of Eqonex Group (EQOS), said it has registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority as a custodian for crypto asset Polkadot. Eqonex Group fell over 2% in recent trading.

