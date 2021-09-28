Financial Sector Update for 09/28/2021: BKD,AFIN,TRNO

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was down 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 2.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

In company news, Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) fell 0.3% after the real estate investment trust disclosed plans for a $200 million private placement of senior convertible notes maturing 2026 and using the net proceeds to fund general corporate purposes.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) also slid 0.3% after Tuesday announcing its purchase of a 5.4-acre industrial property in Kearny, New Jersey, for about $26.3 million. The property is 51% leased to two tenants, the company said.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) was 1.3% lower after saying it will sell $400 million of its senior unsecured notes maturing in 2028. Net proceeds will be used to repay borrowings by its operating partnership, repaying selected mortgage notes, and funding future property acquisitions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.