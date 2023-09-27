Financial Sector Update for 09/27/2023: UBS, WSBF, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.5% lower.

The US Department of Justice has expanded its investigation into UBS (UBS) and Credit Suisse over suspected breaches that allowed Russian clients to elude sanctions, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. UBS was over 3% lower in recent premarket activity.

Waterstone Financial (WSBF) was down almost 1% after it lowered its dividend to $0.15 per share, payable on Nov. 1 to shareholders on record as of Oct. 9.

KKR (KKR) is likely to be granted by Telecom Italia a two-week extension to present an offer of 23 billion euros ($24.24 billion) for the carrier's fixed-line network, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the situation. KKR was advancing 0.8% pre-bell.

