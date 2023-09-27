Financial Sector Update for 09/27/2023: UBS, MOFG, KKR

Financial stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, erasing earlier gains, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.1% to $26,230, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6.8 basis points to 4.626%.

In economic news, US durable goods orders in August grew 0.2%, surprising analysts expecting a 0.5% drop in a Bloomberg survey. Orders in July slumped 5.6%, a downward data revision showed.

In company news, the US Department of Justice expanded its investigation into UBS (UBS) and Credit Suisse over suspected breaches that allowed Russian clients to elude sanctions, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. UBS fell 3.9%.

MidWestOne Financial (MOFG) shares gained 4.4% after it said Wednesday it agreed to buy Denver Bankshares, the parent company of the Bank of Denver, for $32.6 million in cash.

KKR (KKR) is likely to be granted by Telecom Italia a two-week extension to present an offer of 23 billion euros ($24.24 billion) for the carrier's fixed-line network, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. KKR shares fell 0.1%.

