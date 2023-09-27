Financial Sector Update for 09/27/2023: NYC, UBS, KKR, MOFG

Financial stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.2% to $26,260, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6.8 basis points to 4.626%.

In economic news, US durable goods orders in August grew 0.2%, surprising analysts expecting a 0.5% drop in a Bloomberg survey. Orders in July slumped 5.6%, a downward data revision showed.

In company news, Bellevue Capital Partners said it launched a tender offer to buy up to 350,000 shares of American Strategic Investment (NYC) at $10.25 per share. American Strategic Investment shares jumped 29%.

The US Department of Justice expanded its investigation into UBS (UBS) and Credit Suisse over suspected breaches that allowed Russian clients to elude sanctions, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. UBS fell 3.4%.

MidWestOne Financial (MOFG) shares gained 4% after it said Wednesday it agreed to buy Denver Bankshares, the parent company of the Bank of Denver, for $32.6 million in cash.

KKR (KKR) is likely to be granted by Telecom Italia a two-week extension to present an offer of 23 billion euros ($24.24 billion) for the carrier's fixed-line network, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. KKR shares rose 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.