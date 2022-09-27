Financial Sector Update for 09/27/2022: LBAI, PFS, RY, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up 3% and its bearish counterpart the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was more than 3% lower.

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) shares were up nearly 6% after the company and Provident Financial Services (PFS) said they have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger valued at about $1.3 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) shares were nearly 2% higher after saying it has completed the acquisition of wealth management firm Brewin Dolphin Holdings for about 2.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1.76 billion) on a fully diluted basis.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) has closed its $9.7 billion private equity fund, West Street Capital Partners VIII, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. Goldman Sachs stock was recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.