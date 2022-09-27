Banking
LBAI

Financial Sector Update for 09/27/2022: LBAI, PFS, RY, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up 3% and its bearish counterpart the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was more than 3% lower.

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) shares were up nearly 6% after the company and Provident Financial Services (PFS) said they have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger valued at about $1.3 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) shares were nearly 2% higher after saying it has completed the acquisition of wealth management firm Brewin Dolphin Holdings for about 2.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1.76 billion) on a fully diluted basis.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) has closed its $9.7 billion private equity fund, West Street Capital Partners VIII, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. Goldman Sachs stock was recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LBAIPFSRYGSXLF

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular