Financial Sector Update for 09/27/2022: FLT, RWT, SLF, SLF.TO

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were falling about 0.8% after the Case-Shiller National Home Price index showed a surprise 0.3% decline in home prices during July, trailing market expectations for a 0.2% gain.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.2% to $19,122, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing another 7.1 basis points to 3.949%.

In company news, Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) fell 3.5% after saying Charles Freund will step down as global chief financial officer at the payments processor to take a similar post with a private equity-backed software company. Chief accounting officer Alissa Vickery will succeed Freund on an interim basis during the search for a permanent CFO, the company said.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) was 1.4% lower after the Canadian insurance company late Monday said it plans to redeem its 2.75% subordinated unsecured fixed/floating debentures on Nov. 23 using some of its existing cash and other liquid assets.

Redwood Trust (RWT) rose almost 1% after overnight saying Fred Matera, currently the head of residential operations at the mortgage banking company, will become its new chief investment officer. The company also said Beth O'Brien will step down as CEO of its CoreVest American Finance Lender unit on Oct. 14, coinciding with the third anniversary of its acquisition by Redwood.

