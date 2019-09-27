Financial Sector Update for 09/27/2019: WFC,BK,JRJC,JEF

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.77%

BAC +0.67%

WFC +3.97%

C +0.46%

USB +0.31%

Financial stocks continue to straddle their Friday starting marks, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping almost 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing slightly 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling nearly 0.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Wells Fargo (WFC) jumped more than 4% after Friday after naming Charles Scharf to be its new president and chief executive officer, effective Oct. 21. Scharf joins the financial-services giant from the Bank of New York Mellon (BK), where he currently is board chairman and CEO. Thomas Gibbons, chief financial officer at the Bank of New York Mellon, will succeed Scharf as CEO on an interim basis during the search for a permanent chief executive.

In other sector news:

(-) China Finance Online (JRJC) turned more than 1% lower Friday afternoon, reversing its morning advance. The Chinese online brokerage late Thursday reported a GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.13 per American depository share, improving on a $0.19 per ADS loss during the same April-to-June fiscal period last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) AGNC Investment (AGNC) was fractionally lower after the real estate investment trust late Thursday priced a $350 million public offering of 14 million depositary shares at $25 apiece, with each depository share equal to 1/1,000th of the company's Series E 6.50% fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock. Net proceeds will fund the purchase of agency and non-agency securities along with other general corporate purposes.

