Financial Sector Update for 09/27/2019: JEF, WFC, JRJC, JPM, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.40%

BAC: +0.69%

WFC: +3.05%

C: +0.49%

USB: Flat

Most financial majors were trading higher pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Jefferies Financial Group (JEF), which declined by more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.15 per share, compared with $0.55 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.34.

(+) Wells Fargo (WFC) was up 3% after saying Charles Scharf, Bank of New York Mellon (BK) chairman and CEO, was named as its new president and chief executive, effective Oct. 21.

In other sector news:

(=) China Finance Online (JRJC) was flat amid a narrower loss but lower revenue for its most recent quarter. GAAP net loss shrank to $0.03 per share for the June quarter, from a net loss of $0.04 per share for the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

