Financial Sector Update for 09/26/2023: JPM, SUNL, WTW

Financial stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each declining 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 0.3% to $26,226, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising almost one basis point to 4.55%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to 103 in September from 108.7 in August, below the 105.5 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Tuesday it reached an agreement with the government of the US Virgin Islands to pay $75 million to settle litigation related to former client Jeffrey Epstein. Its shares fell 1.2%.

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) rose 0.7% after the company said the board increased the existing share-repurchase plan by $1 billion.

Sunlight Financial's (SUNL) class A common shares trading will be suspended immediately, the New York Stock Exchange said late Monday, adding that its regulation staff has determined to begin delisting proceedings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.