Financial Sector Update for 09/26/2023: JPM, SUNL, WTW

September 26, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Financial stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each declining 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 0.3% to $26,226, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising almost one basis point to 4.55%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to 103 in September from 108.7 in August, below the 105.5 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Tuesday it reached an agreement with the government of the US Virgin Islands to pay $75 million to settle litigation related to former client Jeffrey Epstein. Its shares fell 1.2%.

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) rose 0.7% after the company said the board increased the existing share-repurchase plan by $1 billion.

Sunlight Financial's (SUNL) class A common shares trading will be suspended immediately, the New York Stock Exchange said late Monday, adding that its regulation staff has determined to begin delisting proceedings.

