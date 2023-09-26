Financial Sector Update for 09/26/2023: DB, IBKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.7%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 2.2%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2.2% higher.

Deutsche Bank's (DB) DWS Investment Management Americas unit has agreed to pay $25 million in penalties to settle charges of anti-money laundering violations and misstatements regarding environmental, social, and governance investments, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said. Deutsche Bank was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) said its overnight trading hours service now covers more than 10,000 US stocks and exchange-traded funds. Interactive Brokers Group was slightly declining pre-bel.

