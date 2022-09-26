Financial Sector Update for 09/26/2022: ILPT,SVC,DHC,RMR,BNS,BNS.TO,MMC,STEP

Financial stocks trimmed a slim portion of their prior retreating during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.7% in late trade and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 2.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.3% to $19,054, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing another 18.3 basis points to 3.88%.

In company news, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) slid almost 13% after the real estate investment trust Monday selected Brian Donley to be its new chief financial officer on Oct. 1. Donley, who currently is CFO of the company's affiliated Service Properties Trust (SVC), succeeds Richard Siedel Jr., who will remain as CFO of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - which, like Service Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties, is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group (RMR).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) dropped 3.6% after Monday saying Brian Porter will retire as president and CEO at the Canadian financial services giant on Jan. 31 and will be succeeded by Scott Thomson, currently the president and chief executive at Finning International (FTT.TO) and a member of the Scotiabank board of directors since 2016. Porter, however, will remain with the company as a strategic advisor to Thomson through April 2023.

StepStone Group (STEP) fell 1.5% after the asset manager Monday said its real estate unit made a "significant" minority equity investment in Anchor Health Properties on behalf of an international pension fund. Anchor Health remains the majority owner and managing member of the property management company, Stepstone said.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) declined 1.1%. The company Monday said John Doyle will become its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, succeeding Daniel Glaser, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Doyle has been a group president and chief operating officer at Marsh & McLennan since January 2022 after previously leading its risk advisory and insurance business between 2017 to 2021.

