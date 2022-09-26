Financial Sector Update for 09/26/2022: CS, C, PNC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 0.8% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 2.5% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2.5% higher.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was advancing by more than 1% after saying its strategic review process remains on track and the bank will provide an update on progress when it reports Q3 results Oct. 27.

Citigroup (C) is planning to slash its subscription-line financing to asset managers to $20 billion from $65 billion in the coming months due to tougher capital requirements, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing anonymous sources. Citigroup was recently down about 1%.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) said it has acquired Linga, a point-of-sale and payments firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. PNC Financial was declining 0.8%.

