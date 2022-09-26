Financial Sector Update for 09/26/2022: BNS,BNS.TO,MMC,STEP,FTT.TO

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 3.4%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.3% to $19,054, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing another 16 basis points to 3.857%.

In company news, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) dropped 4% after Monday saying Brian Porter will retire as president and CEO at the Canadian financial services giant on Jan. 31 and will be succeeded by Scott Thomson, currently the president and chief executive at Finning International (FTT.TO) and a member of the Scotiabank board of directors since 2016. Porter, however, will remain with the company as a strategic advisor to Thomson through April 2023.

StepStone Group (STEP) fell 1.5% after the asset manager Monday said its real estate unit made a "significant" minority equity investment in Anchor Health Properties on behalf of an international pension fund. Anchor Health remains the majority owner and managing member of the property management company, Stepstone said.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) declined 1.9%. The company Monday said John Doyle will become its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, succeeding Daniel Glaser, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Doyle has been a group president and chief operating officer at Marsh & McLennan since January 2022 after previously leading its risk advisory and insurance business between 2017 to 2021.

