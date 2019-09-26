Financial Sector Update for 09/26/2019: MS,SASR,PLMR,FDS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.51%

BAC 0.00%

WFC -0.36%

C -0.01%

USB +0.01%

Financial stocks still were narrowly mixed in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling around 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Morgan Stanley (MS) was down almost 1% after its Direct Lending Fund subsidiary Thursday submitted registration documents to become a business development company under federal rules. Becoming a business development company allows the entity to pay little or no corporate income tax while passing the bulk of its earnings generated from its investments in mid-sized companies to investors through regular distributions.

In other sector news:

(+) Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) rose 1% after Sandler O'Neill raised its investment recommendation on the bank holding company to buy from hold previously and setting a $38 price target on the company's stock.

(-) Palomar Holdings (PLMR) declined 1% on Thursday after the property and casualty insurer priced an upsized, $191.6 million secondary offering of 5.25 million common shares by affiliates of Genstar Capital and some of the company's directors and executives at $36.50 apiece. The deal was increased in size by an extra 250,000 shares shortly before pricing.

(-) FactSet Research Systems (FDS) tumbled over 9% after the financial data company offered downbeat FY20 guidance, projecting non-GAAP net income for the current fiscal year in a range of $9.85 to $10.15 per share on between $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to earn $10.51 per share this year on $1.51 billion in revenue.

