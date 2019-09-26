Banking
Financial Sector Update for 09/26/2019: FDS, PLMR, IVZ, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.25%

BAC: -0.55%

WFC: Flat

C: -0.40%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were flat to lower pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) FactSet Research Systems (FDS), which was declining by more than 8% as the company offered downbeat guidance, even as adjusted fiscal Q4 per-share earnings came in at $2.61, up from last year's $2.20 and above the consensus estimate of $2.46 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) Palomar Holdings (PLMR) was slightly higher after it priced a public offering of 5,250,000 common shares, upsized from 5 million shares, by affiliates of Genstar Capital and certain directors and officers of the company, at $36.50 per share.

(=) Invesco (IVZ) was unchanged after it filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to build its own non-transparent active ETF model.

