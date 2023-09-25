Financial Sector Update for 09/25/2023: MA, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.5% higher.

Mastercard (MA) has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to roll out in-car payment service through Mercedes pay+ at gas stations in Germany, the companies said. Mastercard was 0.4% lower in recent premarket activity.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) executives initiated fresh moves to settle the 1MDB scandal, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs was declining 0.1% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.