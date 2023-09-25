News & Insights

Banking
MA

Financial Sector Update for 09/25/2023: MA, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 25, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.5% higher.

Mastercard (MA) has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to roll out in-car payment service through Mercedes pay+ at gas stations in Germany, the companies said. Mastercard was 0.4% lower in recent premarket activity.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) executives initiated fresh moves to settle the 1MDB scandal, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs was declining 0.1% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA
GS
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.