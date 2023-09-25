Financial Sector Update for 09/25/2023: DB, JRVR, C

Financial stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.04%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was decreasing 0.02% to $26,244, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 9 basis points to 4.53%.

In economic news, the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's monthly National Activity Index fell to minus 0.16 in August from 0.07 in July, compared with 0.05 forecast in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:25 am ET.

The Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing index declined to minus 18.1 in September from minus 17.2 in August, compared with expectations for an increase to minus 13 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:25 am ET.

In company news, Deutsche Bank (DB) unit DWS Investment Management Americas agreed to pay $25 million in penalties to settle charges of anti-money laundering violations and misstatements regarding environmental, social and governance investments, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. Deutsche shares fell 0.3%.

James River (JRVR) gained 1.2% after it said Monday some subsidiaries entered into an agreement to sell the renewal rights to their Individual Risk Workers' Compensation business to Amynta.

Citigroup's (C) head of investment banking for Latin America, Eduardo Cruz, is departing, the Financial Times reported Monday. Its shares ere modestly higher.

