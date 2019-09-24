Financial Sector Update for 09/24/2019: SASR,HTH,PYPL

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.40%

BAC -2.52%

WFC -0.86%

C -2.67%

USB -0.93%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling over 0.9% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were dropping nearly 1.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was off fractionally.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) was down 6.6% after the bank holding company earlier Tuesday announced its all-stock acquisition of OTC-listed Revere Bank for $460.7 million. Under terms of the deal, investors will receive 1.05 of a Sandy Spring share for each Revere common share. The deal is expected to close in early 2020.

In other sector news:

(-) Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was fractionally lower. The bank holding company said its PrimeLending unit has promoted Tim Elkins to chief production officer. In his new role, Elkins will now oversee loan originations and marketing in addition to his current responsibilities as chief information officer at PrimeLending.

(+) PayPal's (PYPL) declined 2% after its Australian subsidiary was ordered by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre to hire an outside auditor to determine whether it complies with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism laws.

