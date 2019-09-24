Financial Sector Update for 09/24/2019: NDAQ,PJT,SASR,HTH,PYPL

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.26%

BAC -2%

WFC -0.61%

C -2.39%

USB -0.61%

Financial stocks declined Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index falling about 0.8% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were dropping 1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index slid fractionally.

(-) Nasdaq (NDAQ) rose 1% after the exchange company announced an agreement with PJT Partners (PJT) to provide enhanced execution capabilities for secondary transactions and bringing greater standardization and efficiency to that growing market. Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies said the new agreement will combine PJT Partners' secondary advisory business and Nasdaq's private market platform to offer improved real-time data and deal transparency as well as scalable execution for trades between general partners, limited partners and other secondary investors.

(-) Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was 1% lower. The bank holding company said its PrimeLending unit has promoted Tim Elkins to chief production officer. In his new role, Elkins will now oversee loan originations and marketing in addition to his current responsibilities as chief information officer at PrimeLending.

(+) PayPal's (PYPL) declined 1.4% after the electronic payments processor reportedly was fined $311,000 after failing to keep its business apart from iZettle while UK authorities probed its $2.2 billion acquisition. Separately, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre has ordered the company's Australian subsidiary to hire an outside auditor to determine whether it complies with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism laws.

(-) Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) fell nearly 7% after the bank holding company earlier Tuesday announced its all-stock acquisition of OTC-listed Revere Bank for $460.7 million. Under terms of the deal, investors will receive 1.05 of a Sandy Spring share for each Revere common share. The deal is expected to close in early 2020.

