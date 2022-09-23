Financial Sector Update for 09/23/2022: MARA,GECC,ICE,CBTX

Financial stocks stabilized near their midday lows during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.4%.

Bitcoin was 2.8% lower at $18,694, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.1 basis points to 3.697%.

In company news, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) fell almost 10% following a BTIG downgrade of the cryptocurrency miner to neutral from buy.

Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) fell 6% after the commercial lender late Thursday said Harvey Friedman was retiring as chief operating and chief credit officer of its Lenders Funding unit and will be succeeded by John Benkovich, who most recently was president of privately held factoring company Millennium Funding.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was declining 1%. The securities trading firm overnight announced a new initiative to promote cross-border investment between the US and Japan by developing new investment products and information sharing between the New York and Tokyo stock exchanges.

CBTX (CBTX) was 0.1% lower, reversing a nearly 1% morning advance, after the bank holding company late Thursday authorized a $40 million stock buyback program running over the next 12 months.

