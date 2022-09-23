Financial Sector Update for 09/23/2022: LYG, QD, ICE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining 1.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 3.8% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 3.7% higher.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) said it plans to redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.907% senior callable fixed-to-floating rate notes due 2023. Lloyds Banking Group was recently retreating by 3.8%.

Qudian (QD) was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that the company has fallen out of compliance with continued listings standards because the average price of its American depositary shares was below $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The company's shares gained about 1%.

The New York Stock Exchange, part of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) group, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange disclosed a new agreement Thursday to support cross-border investment between the US and Japan by collaborating in product development, marketing, and information sharing. Intercontinental Exchange was nearly 1% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.