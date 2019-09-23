Financial Sector Update for 09/23/2019: USB,AJG,CSWC,BXS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.17%

BAC -0.17%

WFC +0.71%

C +0.26%

USB +0.38%

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the the NYSE Financial Index climbing over 0.1% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were rising slightly more than 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead almost 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) US Bank (USB) still was edging higher shortly before Monday's closing bell after saying this afternoon it has signed agreements with seven data aggregator and financial technology companies to provide application programming interfaces for its US Bank developer program and making it easier and more secure for customers to link their bank account information with third-party applications.

In other sector news:

(+) Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) was edging higher after National Securities Monday initiated analyst coverage of the asset manager with a buy investment recommendation and a $23 price target.

(-) Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) declined fractionally in late trade, erasing most of a nearly 1% mid-morning decline after the insurance brokerage said it was acquiring executive search firm Human Capital Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(+) BancorpSouth (BXS) was slightly higher Monday after announcing its $46.5 million acquisition of privately held Texas First State Bank. Under terms of the proposed transaction, BancorpSouth will pay $13 million in cash in addition to issuing around 1.1 million of its shares.

