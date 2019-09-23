Financial Sector Update for 09/23/2019: DB, BXS, TRV, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.37%

BAC: -0.74%

WFC: -0.35%

C: -0.55%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were retreating pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Deutsche Bank (DB), which was down more than 2% amid media reports that the lender has completed a move to sell its prime brokerage business to French peer BNP Paribas for an undisclosed amount.

In other sector news:

(=) BancorpSouth (BXS) was unchanged after it announced a deal to merge with and acquire Texas First Bancshares, the parent company of Texas First State Bank, for about 1.1 million in BancorpSouth shares and $13 million in cash.

(=) The Travelers Companies (TRV) was flat after saying the High Court of England and Wales has approved the transfer of all relevant in-force policies and historic liabilities written out of its Irish, French, German and Netherlands branches to its new insurance subsidiary, Travelers Insurance Designated Activity Company, based in Dublin.

