Financial Sector Update for 09/23/2019: AJG,CSWC,BXS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.20%

BAC -0.47%

WFC +0.41%

C +0.17%

USB +0.23%

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the the NYSE Financial Index climbing over 0.1% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were rising more than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead around 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was narrowly higher in recent trade, erasing a nearly 1% mid-morning decline after the insurance brokerage said it was acquiring executive search firm Human Capital Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) was edging higher after National Securities Monday initiated analyst coverage of the asset manager with a buy investment recommendation and a $23 price target.

(+) BancorpSouth (BXS) was slightly higher this afternoon, overcoming a 1.5% decline for the bank holding company earlier Monday, after announcing its up to $46.5 million acquisition of privately held Texas First State Bank. Under terms of the proposed transaction, BancorpSouth will pay $13 million in cash in addition to issuing around 1.1 million of its shares.

