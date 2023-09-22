Financial Sector Update for 09/22/2023: LPLA, C, ING

Financial stocks were lower late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.2% to $26,617, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 4 basis points to 4.43%.

In economic news, the September flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global rose to 48.9 from 47.9 in August, compared with 48.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, LPL Financial (LPLA) said Friday it may sell different types of securities in one or more offering of up to $3 billion. Its shares rose 0.9%.

Citigroup (C) warned its UK employees of possible layoffs and changes to some roles as it enters phase two of its restructuring, according to an internal memo issued on Friday. The bank's shares were down 1.4%.

Dutch lenders, including the country's biggest bank by assets, ING (ING), are facing new taxes as the rise in living costs prompts European lawmakers to boost fiscal support, according to media reports. ING shares slumped 6.7%.

