Financial Sector Update for 09/22/2023: ING, AIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% lower.

Dutch lenders, including the country's biggest bank by assets, ING Group (ING), are facing new taxes as the rise in living costs prompts European lawmakers to boost fiscal support, according to media reports. ING was slipping 5% pre-bell.

American International Group (AIG) said it has named Edward Dandridge as executive vice president and chief marketing & communications officer, starting Oct. 16. American International Group was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

