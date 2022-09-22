Financial Sector Update for 09/22/2022: FDS,SQ,HONE

Financial stocks were sinking in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) declining 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.3%.

Bitcoin was falling 1.5% to $18,990, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 17.4 basis points to 3.684%.

In company news, FactSet Research Systems (FDS) fell 6.3% after the financial analytics company Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $3.13 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Aug. 31, improving on a $2.88-per-share profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08.

Block (SQ) slid 6.2% after Mizuho Thursday lowered its stock rating for the payments processor to neutral from buy and slashed its price target for Block shares to $57 from $125.

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) rose almost 1% after late Wednesday saying directors on the bank holding company's board has authorized the repurchase of up to 2.45 million of its common shares, or 5% of its outstanding stock.

