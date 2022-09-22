Financial Sector Update for 09/22/2022: FDS, HSBC, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up by 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) declined 0.3%.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.13 per diluted share, up from $2.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated $3.21. FactSet was slipping past 1% recently.

HSBC Holdings' (HSBC) asset management arm will stop financing companies engaged in thermal coal expansion as part of a new 10-point plan, Reuters reported, citing Erin Leonard, the head of sustainability at HSBC Asset Management. HSBC was marginally advancing recently.

Credit Suisse (CS) is considering a split of its investment bank into three parts as the lender attempts to recover from previous scandals, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse was recently inactive.

