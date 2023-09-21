News & Insights

Banking
MARA

Financial Sector Update for 09/21/2023: MARA, UBS, FDS

September 21, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were mixed early Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) were down 2.8% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2.1% higher.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was declining by 3.6% after saying it has completed the pricing period of its previously announced privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 1% convertible senior notes due 2026.

UBS (UBS) has laid off about 70% of the Hong Kong-based staff at Credit Suisse's securities research unit, Reuters reported Thursday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The company's shares were down 1.4%

FactSet (FDS) reported Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $2.93 per diluted share, down from $3.13 a year earlier, while its revenue was $535.8 million, up from $499.3 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $535.7 million. The company's shares were up 2.7%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
UBS
FDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.