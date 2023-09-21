Financial Sector Update for 09/21/2023: MARA, UBS, FDS

Financial stocks were mixed early Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) were down 2.8% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2.1% higher.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was declining by 3.6% after saying it has completed the pricing period of its previously announced privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 1% convertible senior notes due 2026.

UBS (UBS) has laid off about 70% of the Hong Kong-based staff at Credit Suisse's securities research unit, Reuters reported Thursday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The company's shares were down 1.4%

FactSet (FDS) reported Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $2.93 per diluted share, down from $3.13 a year earlier, while its revenue was $535.8 million, up from $499.3 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $535.7 million. The company's shares were up 2.7%

