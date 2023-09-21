Financial Sector Update for 09/21/2023: BHF, MURF, AJG

Financial stocks were falling in Thursday afternoon trading with both the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was decreasing 2.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 2.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.7% to $26,667, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 12 basis points to 4.47%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims declined to 201,000 during the week ended Sept. 16 from an upwardly revised 221,000 in the prior sequential period, compared with expectations for 225,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Brighthouse Financial (BHF) shares fell 6.4% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company to sell from neutral and cut the price target to $43 from $47.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition (MURF) soared 47% after the company said late Wednesday its shareholders voted to approve its pending business combination with Conduit Pharmaceuticals.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) said Thursday it acquired Ace Commercial Insurance Center, a specialist insurance broker that serves the trucking industry mainly in Southern California. Gallagher fell 0.7%.

