Financial Sector Update for 09/21/2023: AFRM, BHF, MURF, AJG

Financial stocks were falling in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was decreasing 2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 2.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 2% to $26,572, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 13 basis points to 4.48%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims declined to 201,000 during the week ended Sept. 16 from an upwardly revised 221,000 in the prior week, compared with expectations for 225,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Affirm (AFRM) is considering introducing a subscription service in a move to generate more recurring revenue, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Affirm shares tumbled past 8%.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) shares fell more than 6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company to sell from neutral and cut the price target to $43 from $47.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition (MURF) soared 33% after it said late Wednesday its shareholders voted to approve its pending business combination with Conduit Pharmaceuticals.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) said Thursday it acquired Ace Commercial Insurance Center, a specialist insurance broker that serves the trucking industry mainly in Southern California. Gallagher fell 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.