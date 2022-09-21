Banking
Financial Sector Update for 09/21/2022: TRUP,COIN,CSWC

Financial stocks were narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.9%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.3% to $19,279, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 0.2 basis points to 3.573% ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee's 2 pm ET expected 75-basis-point increase in interest rates.

In company news, Trupanion (TRUP) gained 6.7% after Jefferies Wednesday began coverage of the pet care insurance company with a buy stock rating and a $77 price target.

Coinbase Global (COIN) rose 4.5% after the cryptocurrency company Wednesday said it was partnering with privately held Tetra Trust and 3iQ Digital Asset Management to expand the exchange-traded product ecosystem for digital assets in Canada.

Capital Southwest (CSWC) added 4.6% after the corporate lender late Tuesday declared a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.52 per share.

