Financial Sector Update for 09/21/2022: PSFE, SMBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.52%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% lower.

Paysafe (PSFE) was up more than 1% after the company and payments platform Spreedly said they have entered a partnership to offer Paysafe's payment gateway to Spreedly's international merchant base.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) said it agreed to merge with Citizens Bancshares in a stock and cash transaction valued at about $140 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp was inactive.

