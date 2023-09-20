Financial Sector Update for 09/20/2023: GSHD, HPP, SRBK

Financial stocks were higher in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.3% at $27,254, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down almost 5 basis points at 4.32%.

In economic news, mortgage applications rebounded last week even as the 30-year fixed interest rate rose to the highest in four weeks, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported. The market composite index increased 5.4% for the week ended Sept. 15 on a seasonally adjusted basis, reversing course after a 0.8% drop the week before.

In company news, Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) shares rose 5.6% after BMO Capital upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform.

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) shares climbed 3.9% after BMO Capital upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform and raised its price target to $10 from $7.

SR Bancorp (SRBK) shares fell 5.3% following their debut on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.