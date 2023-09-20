News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 09/20/2023: GS, TFC, MCO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 20, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was advancing by 0.4% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up over 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% lower.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is in advanced negotiations to sell its GreenSky unit to a consortium of investment firms led by Sixth Street Partners, multiple media outlets reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

Truist Financial (TFC) unit Truist Bank has agreed to a trade finance partnership with Standard Chartered Americas to support importers and exporters in the US, Standard Chartered Americas said. Truist Financial was slightly advancing pre-bell.

Moody's (MCO) was marginally higher after saying it has introduced the Vietnam Investors Service And Credit Rating Agency Joint Stock Company in Vietnam.

