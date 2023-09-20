News & Insights

Banking
APO

Financial Sector Update for 09/20/2023: APO, GSHD, HPP, SRBK

September 20, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Financial stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was 0.4% lower at $27,109, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down nearly 2 basis points at 4.35%.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy-setting committee left its benchmark lending rate unchanged on Wednesday, saying inflation continues to be elevated.

Apollo Global Management (APO) plans to raises $2.5 billion for loans to major corporate borrowers in private markets, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Apollo shares gained 0.3%.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) shares rose 5.4% after BMO Capital upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform.

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) shares climbed 1.7% after BMO Capital upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform and raised its price target to $10 from $7.

SR Bancorp (SRBK) shares fell 6.5% following the company's debut on Nasdaq.

