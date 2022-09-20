Financial Sector Update for 09/20/2022: CHG,HLNE,PYPL,MS

Financial stocks were finishing lower late in Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Tuesday sliding 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 2.3%. Data Tuesday showed housing starts rebounded 12.2% during August over the previous month, well above market forecasts looking for a 2.9% increase last month. Contractors pulled 10% fewer permits last month compared with expectations for a 4.5% drop in August.

Bitcoin was declining 1.5% to $19,061, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was climbing 8.1 basis points to 3.571% ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected 75-point increase in interest rates on Wednesday.

In company news, CorpHousing Group (CHG) rose 5.8% after the short-term rentals company Tuesday said it acquired rights to 217 luxury units at a Manhattan hotel through a 15-year master lease agreement with an unnamed real estate investment company. Financial terms were not disclosed but CorpHousing said it expects to rebrand and begin operating the property under its LuxUrban nameplate before the end of the year.

To the downside, Morgan Stanley (MS) slid 1.6% after agreeing to pay $35 million to settle a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into whether it adequately protected the personal data of 15 million customers of its wealth and asset management unit as it decommissioned local office and branch servers as part of a broader hardware refresh program.

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) declined 2.2% after late Monday announcing an unspecified strategic investment in StashAway, a digital wealth management platform based in Singapore, as part of its expansion into southeast Asia.

PayPal (PYPL) fell 3.1% after Susquehanna Tuesday cut its stock rating for the payments processor to neutral from positive and also lowered its price target for Paypal shares by $15 to $100.

