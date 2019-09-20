Financial Sector Update for 09/20/2019: JMP,FFIN,CLNC,INFO

Banking
Financial stocks were ending mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising slightly more than 0.1% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were slipping just over 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising less than 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) JMP Group (JMP) was unchanged shortly before Friday's closing bell, giving back a 2% mid-day gain, after the capital markets firm late Thursday priced a $36 million public offering of its 6.875% senior notes due 2029. It expects to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its 8% senior notes maturing in 2023, with any remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

In other sector news:

(+) First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) rose less than 1% on Friday after the bank holding company announced its purchase of Texas-based TB&T Bancshares for $190 million in stock. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, First Financial will issue 6.276 million shares of its common stock in exchange for the five-branch bank company with around $538.2 million in deposits and $445.6 million in outstanding loans.

(-) IHS Markit (INFO) fell almost 1%. Credit Suisse raised its price target on financial data company by $8 to $76 a share and also reiterated its outperform rating on the company's stock.

(-) Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) fell 1% Friday afternoon. The real estate investment trust said it has funded a $116 million floating-rate mortgage loan for Clutter, helping with the on-demand storage space provider's $152 million purchase of self-storage facilities in metropolitan New York.

