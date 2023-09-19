News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 09/19/2023: UBS, C, MS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 19, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

September 19, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.6%.

UBS (UBS) has been placed under closer scrutiny, with Swiss regulator FINMA deploying over 20 employees to oversee the company's activities, Reuters reported, citing Neue Zuercher Zeitung. UBS was marginally higher in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Citigroup's (C) Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions said Monday it developed Citi token services to offer digital asset capabilities for institutional customers through blockchain and smart contract technologies for cash management and trade finance. Citigroup was down 0.1% pre-bell Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is facing an at least $750 million lawsuit from Certares Management and Knighthead Capital Management for allegedly defrauding the private equity firms to invest in a credit agreement for a luxury high-speed rail line, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing the suit filed in New York state court. Morgan Stanley was 0.3% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

